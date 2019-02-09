Vatican ex-doctrine chief pens manifesto amid pope criticism

The Vatican's former doctrine chief has penned a "manifesto of faith" to remind Catholics of basic tenets of belief amid what he says is "growing confusion" in the church today.

Cardinal Gerhard Mueller didn't name Pope Francis in his four-page manifesto, released late Friday. But the document was nevertheless a clear manifestation of conservative criticism of Francis' emphasis on mercy and accompaniment versus a focus on repeating Catholic morals and doctrine during the previous two papacies.

Mueller wrote that a pastor's failure to teach Catholic truths was the greatest deception — "It is the fraud of the anti-Christ."

Francis sacked Mueller as prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in 2017, denying the German a second five-year term.