Utah woman dies in Switzerland hiking accident during a Latter-day Saints mission

A 20-year-old Latter-day Saints missionary from Utah who was serving in Switzerland died Tuesday after a hiking accident, according to officials.

Annabelle Nielsen, of Highland, was hiking with five other missionaries when she "tragically slipped" and fell down a "steep incline," according to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spokesman Daniel Woodruff.

"We are deeply saddened to share news of the passing of a young missionary serving in Switzerland," Woodruff said in a statement.

Nielsen was assigned to the Alpine German-Speaking Mission and had been serving since July 2019.

In a statement released Tuesday night, church officials offered their condolences for Nielsen's family and loved ones.

"We pray they will feel the peace and comfort of our loving Heavenly Father as they deal with this tragedy and honor her life," Woodruff said.

Nielsen, who graduated from Lone Peak High School in 2017, had studied at Brigham Young University before beginning her mission in July 2019.

Her family found out about the tragedy and was "struggling" but "keeping the faith," according to Rodger Lyman, the first counselor in the Highland Utah Central Stake who served as a family spokesman.

“Annabelle was a sweet, sweet young girl, just a wonderful young woman,” Lyman told the Deseret News. “We’ve known her almost her whole life. Just fun, fun to be around, very kind and loving, very active."

Church officials also said they were providing additional support for those who were with Nielsen at the time of the accident.

"We also pray for the other missionaries who were with Sister Nielsen at the time of the accident and are working to provide them with the necessary support as they process what happened," Woodruff said.

