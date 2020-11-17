Expand / Collapse search
US to draw down troops in Afghanistan, Iraq by Jan. 15, Pentagon says

US forces to be cut by roughly half in Afghanistan to 2,500, and by 500 troops in Iraq to 2,500, acting defense secretary says

By Lucas Tomlinson | Fox News
New acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller made it official Tuesday: the U.S. military will draw down forces in Afghanistan and Iraq by Jan. 15, 2021.

U.S. forces will be cut by roughly half in Afghanistan to 2,500, and by 500 troops in Iraq to 2,500, Miller said in the Pentagon briefing room.

Miller said he called allies and spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about the decision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

