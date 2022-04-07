Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

US Senate votes to resurrect World War II-era policy to help Ukraine amid Russian invasion

The original lend-lease program enabled the U.S. to send weapons to the Allies in World War II

Tyler O'Neil
By Tyler O'Neil | Fox News
close
Zelenskyy makes case for Ukraine to join NATO in Fox News exclusive Video

Zelenskyy makes case for Ukraine to join NATO in Fox News exclusive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sits down with 'Special Report' anchor Bret Bair to discuss Russia's invasion and the global response.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Senate voted to resurrect the lend-lease program that enabled America to send weapons to Britain and other allies in World War II, in order to bolster Ukraine's effort against the Russian invaders. 

The Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022, S.3522, passed the Senate by voice vote late Wednesday. The bill aims "to provide enhanced authority for the President to enter into agreements with the Government of Ukraine to lend or lease defense articles to that Government to protect civilian populations in Ukraine from Russian military invasion."

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs, said that he is "grateful to the U.S. Senate for passing the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act." He called it an "important first step towards a lend-lease program to expedite the delivery of military equipment to Ukraine. Looking forward to its swift passage in the House and signing by the U.S. President."

Photo of Ukraine President Zelenskyy and President Biden 

Photo of Ukraine President Zelenskyy and President Biden  (AP/Office of the President of Ukraine)

The U.S. used the lend-lease program in the early years of World War II in order to help Britain defend itself against the Nazis without officially declaring war or entering the conflict. This new measure echoes that balance. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Biden has repeatedly insisted that, while the U.S. has imposed sanctions on Russia, the White House intends to avoid entering a direct conflict with Moscow. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan, Armenia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan, Armenia. (Shutterstock)

Tyler O'Neil is an editor at Fox News. On Twitter: @Tyler2ONeil. News tips can be sent to: tyler.oneil@fox.com.