US sanctions Palestinian Authority officials after rejecting global push to give it control of Gaza

The U.S. announced it would impose sanctions on Palestinian Authority (PA) officials just days after it disavowed a United Nations conference in which multiple countries agreed the PA should take over Gaza. Additionally, the U.S. sanctioned members of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

The State Department told Congress that neither the PA nor the PLO are acting in compliance with the PLO Commitments Compliance Act of 1989 (PLOCCA) and the Middle East Peace Commitments Act of 2002 (MEPCA). As a result of the sanctions, PLO members and PA officials will be denied U.S. visas.

"It is in our national security interests to impose consequences and hold the PLO and PA accountable for not complying with their commitments and undermining the prospects for peace," a State Department statement read.

The PLOCCA states any dialogue between the U.S. and the PLO is "contingent upon the PLO's recognition of Israel's right to exist, its acceptance of United Nations Security Council Resolutions 242 and 338, and its abstention from and renunciation of all acts of terrorism."

The MEPCA builds on the PLOCCA by requiring the imposition of sanctions if the president "determines that these entities have not complied with certain commitments made by the entities, and for other purposes."

The State Department said that both the PA and the PLO violated the PLOCCA and MEPCA by "initiating and supporting actions at international organizations that undermine and contradict prior commitments" and "taking actions to internationalize its conflict with Israel."

It also condemned the PA and PLO for supporting terrorism, inciting and glorifying violence, and providing payments and benefits to families of Palestinian terrorists. Israel often refers to the policy of paying terrorists’ families as "pay-for-slay."

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar praised the U.S. for issuing the sanctions and thanked Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the State Department for their "moral clarity."

"The PA must be held accountable for its ongoing policy of ‘Pay-for-Slay’ for terrorists and their families and incitement against Israel in its schools, textbooks, mosques and media," Sa’ar wrote on X. "This important action by [President Donald Trump] and his administration also exposes the moral distortion of certain countries that ran to recognize a virtual Palestinian state while turning a blind eye to its support for terror and incitement."

The announcement of sanctions comes just days after several countries signed onto an agreement at a conference co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia. The "New York Declaration" calls on Hamas to disarm and surrender control of the Gaza Strip to the PA, something both Israel and the U.S. rejected.

Additionally, earlier this month, the U.S. announced sanctions against U.N. Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese over her "biased and malicious activities."

"Albanese has spewed unabashed antisemitism, expressed support for terrorism, and open contempt for the United States, Israel, and the West. That bias has been apparent across the span of her career, including recommending that the ICC, without a legitimate basis, issue arrest warrants targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant," Rubio said in a statement.