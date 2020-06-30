US kept off European Union 'safe list' for resumption of non-essential travel

The European Union has agreed to keep the U.S. off an initial "safe list" of 14 countries from which it will allow non-essential travel starting in July, according to the European Council.

The initial list includes Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay, the European Council said on Tuesday.

In addition, China could be included if it reciprocates by allowing travelers from the European Union.

Several states in the U.S., including Arizona, California, Florida and Texas, have paused or backtracked their reopening plans as confirmed coronavirus cases have soared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.