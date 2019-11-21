Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

China
Published

US Navy warships sail through South China Sea, defying China, officials say

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
USS Chancellorsville sails through Taiwan Strait in message to ChinaVideo

USS Chancellorsville sails through Taiwan Strait in message to China

The USS Chancellorsville, a guided-missile cruiser, has transited the Taiwan Strait for the first time since September. The move is likely to irk China, which considers Taiwan a breakaway province.

Two U.S. Navy warships sailed through the South China Sea this week, a move likely to inflame tensions in a region caught between the U.S. and China’s competing influence.

The littoral combat ship Gabrielle Giffords on Wednesday came within 12 nautical miles of islands claimed by China, Cmdr. Reann Mommsen, spokeswoman for the U.S. Navy’s Seventh Fleet, told Reuters.

One of the multiple artificial islands in the South China Sea. 

One of the multiple artificial islands in the South China Sea.  (share.america.gov)

That was followed on Thursday by the destroyer Wayne E. Meyer, challenging restrictions on passage through the Paracel Islands – which are occupied by China, Mommsen said.

KISSINGER, IN BEIJING, WARNS US-CHINA TRADE WAR COULD SPARK CONFLICT WORSE THAN WWI

At a meeting of defense ministers in Bangkok earlier this week, Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe urged the U.S. to “stop flexing muscles in the South China Sea and to not provoke and escalate tensions in the South China Sea.”

On Wednesday, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper accused China of using coercion and intimidation against smaller Asian nations to impose its will in the South China Sea. He urged Vietnam and others in the region to push back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We will not accept attempts to assert unlawful maritime claims at the expense of law-abiding nations," Esper said in a speech to the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam, a government university.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.