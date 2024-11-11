US forces strike 9 Iran-linked militia targets in Syria: 'Our message is clear'

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) recently announced that U.S. forces conducted retaliatory strikes against Iran-associated targets on Monday.

In a statement obtained by Fox News, CENTCOM said that the strikes were in response to "several attacks" against U.S. forces.

"Today, U.S. CENTCOM forces conducted strikes against nine targets in two locations

associated with Iranian groups in Syria in response to several attacks on U.S. personnel in Syria over the last 24 hours," the statement read.

"These strikes will degrade the Iranian-backed groups' ability to plan and launch future attacks on U.S. and Coalition forces who are in the region to conduct D-ISIS operations," CENTCOM added.

In the press release, CENTCOM commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla said that the attacks sent a "clear" message.

"Attacks against U.S. and coalition partners in the region will not be tolerated," the military official said. "We will continue to take every step necessary to protect our personnel and coalition partners and respond to reckless attacks."

The strikes came as the tensions between Israel and Iran continue to escalate. On Nov. 3, U.S. bombers arrived in the Middle East in support of Israel.

CENTCOM said last week that B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers from Minot Air Force Base's 5th Bomb Wing had arrived in the region, but did not specify exactly where the weapons were sent.

Last week, an Iranian asset was charged with attempting to assassinate President-elect Trump. The Iranian Foreign Ministry has denied the allegations.

"There are few actors in the world that pose as grave a threat to the national security of the United States as does Iran," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement . "The Justice Department has charged an asset of the Iranian regime who was tasked by the regime to direct a network of criminal associates to further Iran’s assassination plots against its targets, including President-elect Donald Trump."

