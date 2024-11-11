Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

US forces strike 9 Iran-linked militia targets in Syria: 'Our message is clear'

The strikes were in response to 'several attacks on U.S. personnel'

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis , Liz Friden Fox News
Published
Israeli special operations veteran Aaron Cohen and IDF squad commander Izzy Ezagui discuss how President-elect Trump will handle Middle East relations on 'Fox News @ Night.'

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) recently announced that U.S. forces conducted retaliatory strikes against Iran-associated targets on Monday.

In a statement obtained by Fox News, CENTCOM said that the strikes were in response to "several attacks" against U.S. forces.

"Today, U.S. CENTCOM forces conducted strikes against nine targets in two locations
associated with Iranian groups in Syria in response to several attacks on U.S. personnel in Syria over the last 24 hours," the statement read.

"These strikes will degrade the Iranian-backed groups' ability to plan and launch future attacks on U.S. and Coalition forces who are in the region to conduct D-ISIS operations," CENTCOM added.

US soldiers in Syria in 2020

Soldiers with Alpha Troop, 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, make their way to an oil production facility to meet with its management team, in Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility, Oct. 27, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jensen Guillory)

In the press release, CENTCOM commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla said that the attacks sent a "clear" message.

"Attacks against U.S. and coalition partners in the region will not be tolerated," the military official said. "We will continue to take every step necessary to protect our personnel and coalition partners and respond to reckless attacks."

B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber

CENTCOM shared a photo of a B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber in a post on social media confirming that the bombers have arrived in the Middle East region early Sunday. (U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM))

The strikes came as the tensions between Israel and Iran continue to escalate. On Nov. 3, U.S. bombers arrived in the Middle East in support of Israel.

CENTCOM said last week that B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers from Minot Air Force Base's 5th Bomb Wing had arrived in the region, but did not specify exactly where the weapons were sent.

Last week, an Iranian asset was charged with attempting to assassinate President-elect Trump. The Iranian Foreign Ministry has denied the allegations.

Central Command

This photo shows the headquarters of the US Central Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.  (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

"There are few actors in the world that pose as grave a threat to the national security of the United States as does Iran," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. "The Justice Department has charged an asset of the Iranian regime who was tasked by the regime to direct a network of criminal associates to further Iran’s assassination plots against its targets, including President-elect Donald Trump."

