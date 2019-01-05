US deploys troops to Gabon ahead of possible unrest after DR Congo election

The U.S. has deployed military personnel to Gabon in response to potential violent demonstrations in the Democratic Republic of Congo after its presidential election, President Trump said Friday, according to reports.

Trump said some of the 80 personnel arrived Wednesday to protect U.S. citizens and diplomatic facilities in DR Congo's capital Kinshasa, Reuters reported, citing the president's letter to congressional leaders.

They “will remain in the region until the security situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo becomes such that their presence is no longer needed,” Trump said, adding that more forces could be deployed "if necessary."

Full preliminary election results from DR Congo are expected to be released Sunday, the Tribune News Service reported.

Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, the ruling party candidate and protege of current President Joseph Kabila, is running against opposition leaders Martin Fayulu and Felix Tshisekedi.