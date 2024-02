Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

U.S. Central Command announced Thursday that American aircraft and a coalition warship have shot down six Houthi one-way attack drones in the Red Sea.

The unmanned aerial vehicles were identified as "likely targeting U.S. and coalition warships and were an imminent threat," it said, noting that the drones were taken out around 4:30 a.m. local time.

"Later, between 8:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m., the Houthis fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles from southern Yemen into the Gulf of Aden," Central Command also wrote in a post on X. "The missiles impacted MV Islander, a Palau-flagged, U.K.-owned, cargo carrier causing one minor injury and damage. The ship is continuing its voyage."

The attack comes after the Pentagon earlier this week confirmed that the Houthis shot down a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone off the coast of Yemen on Monday. It’s the second time that has happened since November 2023.

Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists also fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles at a Greek-flagged ship headed to Yemen to deliver grain on Monday, causing minor damage, according to U.S. Central Command.

Despite the minor damage on the U.S.-owned M/V Sea Champion, the ship continued on course to Aden in Yemen, where it ultimately delivered the grain for the benefit of the Yemeni people.

Central Command said the M/V Sea Champion has delivered humanitarian aid to the country 11 times over the past five years.

"Houthi aggression in the region has exacerbated already high levels of need in conflict-impacted Yemen, which remains one of the largest humanitarian crises in the world, with nearly 80% of the entire population needing humanitarian assistance," Central Command said. "We are committed to countering the Houthis’ malign activities, which directly endanger the imports of foodstuff and humanitarian aid to Yemen."

Fox News’ Greg Wehner and Liz Friden contributed to this report.