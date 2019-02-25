Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

TERRORISM
Published

US airstrike in Somalia kills 35 al-Shabab fighters

Associated Press
close
ISIS recruitment drive in Somalia could prove 'massive threat to the us presence' in the regionVideo

ISIS recruitment drive in Somalia could prove 'massive threat to the us presence' in the region

ISIS is quickly recruiting to supplant existing al-Shabab fighters in Somalia to declare a more entrenched presence in the horn of Africa.

JOHANNESBURG – The United States military says it has killed 35 fighters from the al-Shabab extremist group with an airstrike in central Somalia, not far from the Ethiopian border.

In a statement Monday, the U.S. military command for the African continent said the airstrike took place on Sunday about 23 miles east of Beledweyne in the Hiran region and targeted the fighters as they were traveling in a rural area.

US SAYS 4 AIRSTRIKES IN SOMALIA KILL 2 AL-SHABAB FIGHTERS

The U.S. has dramatically increased airstrikes against the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab, the deadliest extremist group in Africa, since President Donald Trump took office.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities and experts acknowledge that it will take more than airstrikes to defeat the extremist group, which continues to hold large parts of rural central and southern Somalia and carry out deadly attacks in the capital, Mogadishu.