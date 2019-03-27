Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Americas
Published
Last Update 48 mins ago

Uruguayans turn tough on crime to tackle growing violence

By LEONARDO HABERKORN | Associated Press
  • 53ccca92-
    Image 1 of 2

    A local newspaper is clipped to a kiosk emblazoned with the number 414 for the number of homicides committed in 2018, in Montevideo, Uruguay, Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Long famed for being a peaceful haven in South America, Uruguay is experiencing what some analysts and international organizations describe as an “epidemic” of violence. AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

  • 68ed120d-
    Image 2 of 2

    This March 18, 2019 photo shows a view of Independence Plaza in downtown Montevideo, Uruguay. Homicides in Uruguay increased by 46 percent last year, reaching an official rate of 11.8 per 100,000 people. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay – Long famed for being a peaceful haven in South America, Uruguay is experiencing what some analysts and international organizations call an "epidemic" of violence.

Homicides in Uruguay increased by 46 percent last year, reaching an official rate of 11.8 per 100,000 people. The figure is far below the alarming homicide rates, often fed by drug wars and gang violence, in countries like Brazil, Colombia and Venezuela. But Uruguay's homicide rate is now higher than most South American nations and is at a record high for the country of 3.5 million people.

Many Uruguayans have decided that drastic measures are in order. In less than a year, some 407,000 people — about a sixth of eligible voters — have signed a petition calling for a referendum on tough policies against crime.