UN envoy says mistake to push Cypriots into reunification deal amid severe economic crisis

A United Nations envoy says it would be a "major mistake" for the international community to pressure Cypriots into a deal reunifying the ethnically-split country amid a severe economic crisis.

Alexander Downer told the AP in an interview that making Cypriots feel that they're being exploited because they're weak would only elicit an "extremely negative reaction" from them.

He said Thursday that a peace deal would eliminate tensions over the exploitation of offshore gas deposits and that a lot of work is being done to prepare the resumption of talks, expected in October after an 18-month lull.

Cyprus was split into a breakaway Turkish Cypriot north and an internationally recognized Greek Cypriot south in 1974 when Turkey invaded after a coup by supporters of union with Greece.