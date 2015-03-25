UN chemical weapons experts on way out of Syria

A team of U.N. chemical weapons experts are on their way out of Syria after two weeks there.

Officials at the Damascus hotel where they were staying have told The Associated Press the U.N. personnel departed early Friday and were believed to be en route to neighboring Beirut.

The U.N. experts carried out a fourth and final day of inspections Friday as they sought to determine precisely what happened in last week's alleged chemical weapons attack.

The team took samples from victims of the Aug. 21 attack for examination in laboratories in Europe.