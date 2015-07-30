UN adopts resolution to combat illegal wildlife trafficking, sponsors outraged at lion killing

The U.N. General Assembly has unanimously adopted its first-ever resolution aimed at combatting illicit trafficking in wildlife as its sponsors expressed outrage at the killing of a beloved protected lion in Zimbabwe.

The resolution, approved by consensus Thursday by the 193-member world body, is not legally binding. But its universal support reflects growing global opposition to the escalating poaching and trafficking, especially in elephant and rhinoceros horns, but also in other wild animals and plants.

The measure, sponsored by Gabon and Germany, urges all countries "to take decisive steps at the national level to prevent, combat and eradicate the illegal trade in wildlife."

Germany's U.N. Ambassador Harald Braun told reporters: "I think like most people in the world we are outraged at what happened to this poor lion."