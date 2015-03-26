UK's Royal Navy has first woman at command of ship

The first woman to command a major Royal Navy warship is taking up her post.

Britain's Ministry of Defense says Commander Sarah West will take control of the frigate HMS Portland Tuesday.

The 40-year-old has served in the Royal Navy for 16 years.

The ship is being refitted and will be based in Devonport.

Officials say women first went to sea with the Royal Navy in 1990 and have served as pilots and mine clearance divers in addition to other posts.