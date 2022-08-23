Ukraine video by former US Green Beret shows hundreds of mines removed from field

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A retired U.S. Army Green Beret who is volunteering in Ukraine has posted a video purportedly showing stacks of mines that have been removed from a field in the war-torn country.

Ryan Hendrickson said in the footage that 304 mines in total were pulled from the field in Zaporizhzhia, in southeastern Ukraine.

"This field right here, yeah, it’s good," he said. "Farmers can get back to doing what they need to do to put their lives back together."

US WARNS RUSSIA MAY INCREASE CIVILIAN STRIKES AS UKRAINE’S INDEPENDENCE DAY NEARS

The footage shows Hendrickson driving and walking along a road that has mines piled high along its sides.

"Pretty sure we did... people that own the farm and everybody who has worked out here for generations, pretty sure we did them justice and they let me know that this can go away now, it’s awesome," Hendrickson said as he removed a sign in the grass that warned about mines.

UKRAINE REJECTS BLAME FOR MOSCOW CAR BOMBING, SAYS IT WAS A RUSSIAN INSIDE JOB: REPORT

On his website, Hendrickson said he is in Ukraine for the "Tip of the Spear Landmine Removal Project.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This past February, when Russia invaded Ukraine, I felt a calling to do something. I wasn’t sure what, but this calling kept getting stronger every day. So finally, in mid-March, I decided to quit my job and head to Ukraine," he wrote. "I am a retired U.S. Army Special Forces Green Beret with eight combat deployments to Afghanistan, so I wasn’t interested in fighting. Instead, I wanted to make a difference in another way.

"That difference came from a humanitarian mission with a missionary group called Youth With A Mission. As a Christian, I believe God’s hand has guided me in this endeavor, but I had no idea what to expect," Hendrickson added. "Going in unarmed and helping was a bit different than my standard deployments, but it felt right."