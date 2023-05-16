Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Published

Ukraine shoots down 18 Russian missiles aimed at capital of Kyiv

Ukraine is relying heavily on US-made Patriot missile systems

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Former Trump foreign policy adviser Kiron Skinner discusses the reported attacks on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

Russia launched a massive barrage of missiles toward the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Tuesday, but Ukrainian forces say they managed to shoot down all 18 missiles before they hit their targets.

While Ukraine has typically been able to deflect most missiles in a Russian attack, it has rarely reported a perfect success rate. Tuesday's defense comes after Kyiv has been bolstered by further air defenses from the U.S. and other Western countries.

Russian forces launched the missiles from land, air and sea, creating an attack that was "exceptional in its density — the maximum number of attacking missiles in the shortest period of time," according to Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv military administration.

Ukrainian forces tracked six ballistic missiles fired from MiG-31K aircraft, as well as nine cruise missiles launched from the Black Sea, and three more land-launched missiles.

CHINA, RUSSIA, NORTH KOREA AND IRAN ARE INVESTING IN WAYS TO NUKE US. THE TIME IS NOW FOR MISSILE DEFENSE

Broken-down tank in Kyiv.

Ukrainian forces thwarted a large missile attack against the capital of Kyiv on Tuesday, shooting down 18 of 18 Russian-fired missiles.

No casualties were reported in the capital, though city officials said falling debris did start fires.

Many people inside the city during the barrage recounted a harrowing experience, nonetheless, with loud booms echoing across the city throughout the night and early morning on Tuesday.

RUSSIAN MERCENARY CHIEF OFFERED TO GIVE UP RUSSIAN TROOP POSITIONS TO UKRAINE: REPORT

"A full on aerial attack on Kyiv last night, pretty intense. Bangs and shaking walls are not an easy night. Hope everyone is ok," wrote Melinda Simmons, the U.K. ambassador to Ukraine.

Ukraine war one year on

Ukrainian forces succeeded in shooting down more than a dozen missiles aimed at Kyiv. (AP Photo/LIBKOS, File)

ALLEGED PUTIN ASSASSINATION IS ‘FALSE FLAG’ ORCHESTRATED TO BOLSTER RUSSIA'S WAR EFFORT, EXPERTS CLAIM

Tuesday's defense comes as Ukraine is widely expected to launch a spring counteroffensive in the coming weeks. Ukraine claimed on Friday it had recaptured ground in Bakhmut in a rare and significant shift in the war-ravaged region, but the move was not part of a larger offensive.

The city of Bakhmut has for months seen some of the most intense fighting of the war, with Wagner mercenaries opposing Ukrainian forces.

Russians captured Bakhmut

A Ukrainian soldier gives water to a captured Russian army serviceman, according to them, on a position recently gained in offensive, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the front line city of Bakhmut, in Donetsk region, Ukraine May 11, 2023. (Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty/Serhii Nuzhnenko via REUTERS)

The fighting grew so intense and costly for Wagner earlier this year that the group's chief, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, reportedly offered to detail Russian troop positions in exchange for Ukraine backing down from the area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.