Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

Ukraine poll: 82% oppose giving land to Russia

Ukrainians don’t want to give Russia territory as part of any peace deal to end war

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An overwhelming majority of Ukrainians oppose giving land to Russia as part of any peace deal, even if it meant prolonging the war as a result, according to a new poll released Tuesday. 

The survey of 2,000 Ukrainians reportedly was conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology between May 13-18 with the results being released on the 3-month anniversary of Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion. 

The poll found that 82% of Ukrainians do not support territorial concessions as part of any peace deal, while 10% were in favor and 8% were undecided. 

Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces members train on the outskirts of Odesa, Ukraine, on Tuesday, May 24.

Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces members train on the outskirts of Odesa, Ukraine, on Tuesday, May 24. (AP/Max Pshybyshevsky)

Of the Ukrainians now living in Russian-occupied territory, 77% were opposed to making any land concessions, the poll also found, according to Reuters. 

Kyiv has repeatedly said it will not give up any land to Moscow, the news agency adds. 

A resident sits outside buildings damaged by shelling in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, May 24.

A resident sits outside buildings damaged by shelling in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, May 24. (AP/Natacha Pisarenko)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The release of the poll results come on the same day former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger urged Ukraine to give up territory to help bring the war to a close

The remains of a destroyed Russian helicopter lie in a field in the village of Malaya Rohan, in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine, on May 16.

The remains of a destroyed Russian helicopter lie in a field in the village of Malaya Rohan, in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine, on May 16.

"Negotiations need to begin in the next two months before it creates upheavals and tensions that will not be easily overcome," the Telegraph quoted Kissinger as saying. "Ideally, the dividing line should be a return to the status quo ante." 