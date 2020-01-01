UK tourist killed in freak New Year's Eve firework accident in Thailand

A man from England on vacation with his fiancee in Thailand was killed when an apparently malfunctioning firework blew up in his face.

Gary McLaren, 50, of Northamptonshire, had been celebrating the end of 2019 at a club in the coastal city of Pattaya when he tragically lost his life.

McLaren purchased the pyrotechnic device outside the club and had struggled to light it, according to the New York Post.

A worker at the bar told a reporter that the firework didn't light on McLaren's first attempt, so he tried again and only smoke came out.

"Then, there was a big explosion in his face, and he fell back," Wassana Ngontai said.

First responders attempted to save McLaren's life, but the tourist was unable to be revived, according to Pattaya city police official Nakhonrat Nontseelard.

Police said McLaren appeared to have suffered serious injuries to his face, according to the BBC.

Fireworks purchases are illegal in Pattaya, and officials are reportedly investigating how the man got ahold of the item.

McLaren's fiancee posted a photo tribute to him on Facebook after his death, saying that he will be "in my heart forever, babe."