Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

United Kingdom

UK saw record decline of migrant crossings of English Channel in 2023

The British government reported a 36% reduction from the 45,000 recorded in 2022

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

  • The number of migrants crossing the English Channel in 2023 decreased by over a third compared to the previous year.
  • Preliminary figures indicated 30,000 crossings, a 36% drop from the 45,000 recorded in 2022.
  • Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has prioritized the "stop the boats" initiative, aligning with the government's strict immigration laws.

The number of migrants crossing the English Channel in 2023 fell by more than a third from the previous year, marking the first decline since current record-keeping began, the British government said.

The 30,000 crossings recorded in preliminary figures made up 36% fewer than the more than 45,000 in 2022. But the number was the second-highest since 2018 — about 1,000 above the total in 2021.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made "stop the boats" one of his top priorities as his conservative government has pushed strict immigration laws to curb the flow of migrants who take perilous journeys from France to England, often in unseaworthy boats.

UK, FRANCE SIGN AGREEMENT IN ATTEMPT TO STOP MIGRANTS FROM CROSSING ENGLISH CHANNEL

Most of those who arrived on English soil by boat applied for asylum. The government has a large backlog in reviewing those applications.

Migrants crossing English Channel

Migrants are seen packed tightly on a small inflatable boat bailing water out as they attempt to cross the English Channel on Sept. 7, 2020. The British government says the number of migrants crossing the English Channel in 2023 fell by more than a third from the previous year. (Luke Dray/Getty Images)

A union representative for border officers said the drop in recorded crossings was likely to be a "glitch" due to weather and other factors, and that larger numbers were expected this year.

1 KILLED, ANOTHER IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER MIGRANT BOAT PARTIALLY DEFLATES IN ENGLISH CHANNEL

"We have had particularly high winds. We have had a larger number of days where it is less likely that we are going to get migrants in boats," Lucy Moreton, professional officer for the Immigration Services Union, told BBC Radio 4 on Monday. "But we have also had much larger boats, much more seaworthy boats, so the planning assumption is that this is a glitch."