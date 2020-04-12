UK nurse confronts 'stupid' men defying coronavirus social distancing

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A UK nurse who confronted a group of young men for defying coronavirus social distancing measures is being applauded around the world.

The nurse, Louise Ann, captured the men on video, lounging at a park near her home. As she scolded them, the men looked away.

"My husband is not getting paid. I have to go in and do overtime, all the time. I've got two kids in there," she told the group at the start of the recording.

Louise Ann uploaded the video to Facebook, where it has been liked and shared thousands of times.

The video has since been removed.

At one point, one of the men tells her to stop recording, to which the nurse says “No! If you’re going to be stupid, I’m going to show the world how stupid you are!”

The men collect their things and leave, but not before repeatedly telling Louise Ann to “f--- off.”

She posted the video with a message: “Not sure what came over me, I hate confrontation but I was so cross. Rather embarrassed now.”

Britain entered a national lockdown on March 23, taking additional measures such as restricting gatherings to no more than two people and issuing fines to anyone leaving their homes except for exceptional circumstances.

According to Sky News, police have issued more than 1,000 tickets in the week leading up to Easter.

On Friday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock made an appeal to the public, asking that they stay home despite the normally festive time of year.

"This Easter will be another test of the nation's resolve. It's a time of year when people normally come together,” Hancock said. "But however warm the weather, however tempting your local beach or park, we need everyone to stay at home."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was released from the hospital Sunday after nearly a week to continue his recovery from coronavirus. His office said he would not immediately return to work.

As of Sunday, the United Kingdom has 78,991 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 9,875 deaths.