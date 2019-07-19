UK-flagged tanker seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Strait of Hormuz

Iran seized a British-flagged oil tanker Friday in the Strait of Hormuz amid growing tensions in the region.

The Stena Impero, which has a crew of 23 on board, “was approached by unidentified small crafts and a helicopter during transit of the Strait of Hormuz while the vessel was in international waters,” Stena Bulk, the shipping company that owns the vessel, said in a statement. "We are presently unable to contact the vessel which is now heading north towards Iran.”

Iran's Revolutionary Guard forces, in a statement on their website, say the ship was seized for "non-compliance with international maritime laws and regulations" and is being brought to an unnamed Iranian port, according to the Associated Press.

Websites tracking the ship's path show it turning sharply in the direction of Iran's Qeshm Island, instead of its intended destination of Saudi Arabia.

“We are urgently seeking further information and assessing the situation following reports of an incident in the Gulf," a U.K. government spokesperson told Fox News.

National Security Council Spokesman Garrett Marquis said the U.S. is also aware of the reports.

"This is the second time in just over a week the UK has been the target of escalatory violence by the Iranian regime," he said in a statement to Fox News. "The U.S. will continue to work with our allies and partners to defend our security and interests against Iran's malign behavior."

Stena Bulk says "there have been no reported injuries and their safety is of primary concern to both owners and managers."

The seizure comes after Iran last week warned Britain that it will face “repercussions” over the “mean and wrong” seizure of one its supertankers in early July, that authorities believe was operating in violation of European Union sanctions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Fox News' Rich Edson and Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report.