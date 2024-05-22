Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World War Two

UK artists, veterans create 80 sand silhouettes on beach for 80th anniversary of D-Day landings

On June 6, 1944, 150,000 Allied soldiers landed in France to drive out the forces of Nazi Germany

Reuters
Published
close
UK artists, veterans create 80 sand silhouettes on beach for 80th anniversary of D-Day landings Video

UK artists, veterans create 80 sand silhouettes on beach for 80th anniversary of D-Day landings

In commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the 1944 D-Day landings, the silhouettes of 80 soldiers were etched in the sand on a beach in Broadstairs, United Kingdom. (Credit: Reuters)

Silhouettes of 80 soldiers were etched on sand on a beach in the town of Broadstairs in southern Britain on Wednesday, May 22, ahead of the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Pete Gower, a 72-year-old veteran, remembered his father who fought with the Sussex Regiment in Normandy, saying "it must have been horrific for him".

D-DAY: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE HISTORIC WORLD WAR II BATTLE

Modern-day Commandos from 47 Commando retraced their WWII predecessors' steps to commemorate the 80th anniversary of their D-Day landing on Gold Beach.

Modern-day Royal Marine Commandos from 47 Commando retrace their WWII predecessors' steps in training to commemorate the 80th anniversary of their D-Day landing on Gold Beach on May 20, 2024. (Hugh Hastings/Getty Images)

Britain will mark the 80th anniversary of the 1944 D-Day landings, when 150,000 Allied soldiers invaded France to drive out the forces of Nazi Germany on 6 June.