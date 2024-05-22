UK artists, veterans create 80 sand silhouettes on beach for 80th anniversary of D-Day landings

Silhouettes of 80 soldiers were etched on sand on a beach in the town of Broadstairs in southern Britain on Wednesday, May 22, ahead of the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Pete Gower, a 72-year-old veteran, remembered his father who fought with the Sussex Regiment in Normandy, saying "it must have been horrific for him".

Britain will mark the 80th anniversary of the 1944 D-Day landings, when 150,000 Allied soldiers invaded France to drive out the forces of Nazi Germany on 6 June.