UK apologizes after mistakenly sharing 250 Afghan interpreters’ info in email: report

Ben Wallace, the defense minister, ordered an investigation

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
The United Kingdom’s Defense Ministry apologized on Tuesday after mistakenly releasing the email addresses of 250 Afghan interpreters—some of whom have been in hiding since the Western withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to a report.

The BBC reported that the errant email-- with 250 names copied on it-- was released by the UK’s Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy and was followed up—about 30 minutes later—with another email warning them that their email address "may have been compromised."

Ben Wallace arrives at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, on Sept. 15, 2021. (Photo by Han Yan/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Ben Wallace arrives at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, on Sept. 15, 2021. (Photo by Han Yan/Xinhua via Getty Images) (Photo by Han Yan/Xinhua via Getty Images)

"Some of the interpreters didn’t notice the mistake and they replied to all the emails already and they explained their situation which is very dangerous," one interpreter told the network. "The email contains their profile pictures and contact details.

The ministry told Fox News in an email: "An investigation has been launched into a data breach of information from the Afghan Relocations Assistance Policy team.  We apologise to everyone impacted by this breach and are working hard to ensure it does not happen again."

Ben Wallace, the defense minister, ordered an investigation into the mistake that the report said seemed to be human error. A spokeswoman told the BBC that it was an "unacceptable breach."

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.