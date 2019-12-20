Expand / Collapse search
Brazil
Published

Canceled Uber ride in Brazil leads to torture killings of 4 rideshare drivers: report

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
A Brazilian governor says a gang leader had four rideshare drivers killed after his mother’s Uber ride was canceled, according to a report.

“The gangster ordered these people killed because his mother called Uber, but the car never arrived,” the Bahia governor, Rui Costa, told reporters, according to the Guardian.

Two of the victims worked for Uber, the newspaper reported Thursday. The other two worked for a Brazilian ridesharing company. All four were tortured before being killed.

The killings took place Dec. 13 in the violent Jardim Santo Inacio favela, or neighborhood, in the city of Salvador, the Guardian reported. That same day police cornered two of the suspects and killed them in a shootout.

Two days later, the gang leader who ordered the killings was found fatally shot, the paper reported.

The killers also abducted a fifth rideshare driver.

That victim told a local television station that he was tied up, beaten and tortured but managed to jump into a swamp and escape when one of the other drivers grabbed a gun from one of the kidnappers.

The paper quoted an Uber spokeswoman saying the company “deeply regrets this brutal and shocking crime."