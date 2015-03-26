Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World
Published
Last Update December 10, 2015

U.S. Drone Strike Kills 21 Afghan Militants in Pakistan

By | NewsCore
August 10: Pakistani protesters burn a representation of a US. flag to condemn drone attacks on militants' hideouts in Pakistani tribal area along the Afghanistan border, in Multan, Pakistan.

August 10: Pakistani protesters burn a representation of a US. flag to condemn drone attacks on militants' hideouts in Pakistani tribal area along the Afghanistan border, in Multan, Pakistan. (AP)

MIRANSHAH, Pakistan – A U.S. drone strike Wednesday in Pakistan killed up to 21 Afghan fighters from the Al Qaeda-linked Haqqani network, considered the top U.S. foe in eastern Afghanistan.

Pakistani officials said a US drone fired two missiles, destroying a vehicle and a compound in North Waziristan, the headquarters of the Haqqani leadership and the most infamous militant bastion in the tribal belt.

"More dead bodies have been dug out of the debris. Twenty-one militants from the Haqqani group were killed and three were injured," a Pakistani security official said.

Another official said the men gathered in a compound used by fighters. "All those killed were Haqqani's men and Afghans, but we have reports that some Arabs and Uzbeks were also present at the time of attack and were killed," he said.

The U.S. does not publicly confirm Predator drone attacks.