Gunman shoots dead 2 Supreme Court judges in Iran's capital before turning gun on himself, state media says

Two Iranian Supreme Court judges were shot and killed while a third judge was wounded Saturday.

The incident happened in Tehran on Saturday, according to the judiciary's Mizan news website.

The judiciary identified the judges who were killed as ayatollahs Mohammad Moghiseh and Ali Razini.

The gunman killed himself after shooting the judges outside the Supreme Court, the website said.

A bodyguard of one of the judges was also wounded in the attack, Iranian media reported.

The motive for the assassination remains unclear.

Opposition websites have previously said Moghiseh was involved in trials of people they described as political prisoners.

