Iran

Gunman shoots dead 2 Supreme Court judges in Iran's capital before turning gun on himself, state media says

The judiciary identified the judges who were killed as ayatollahs Mohammad Moghiseh and Ali Razini

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
Two Iranian Supreme Court judges were shot and killed while a third judge was wounded Saturday. 

The incident happened in Tehran on Saturday, according to the judiciary's Mizan news website.

The judiciary identified the judges who were killed as ayatollahs Mohammad Moghiseh and Ali Razini.

RUSSIA TO SEAL PARTNERSHIP TREATY DAYS BEFORE TRUMP TAKES OFFICE

Iranian Flag

An Iranian flag waves at a park in northwestern Tehran, October 3, 2023.  (Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The gunman killed himself after shooting the judges outside the Supreme Court, the website said.

A bodyguard of one of the judges was also wounded in the attack, Iranian media reported.

IRAN'S PRESIDENT DENIES CLAIM THAT IRAN TRIED TO ASSASSINATE TRUMP

Iran locator map with Tehran

This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. 

The motive for the assassination remains unclear.

Opposition websites have previously said Moghiseh was involved in trials of people they described as political prisoners.

Reuters contributed to this report.

