Two elderly women killed in stampede of 1,000 people rushing to collect free food coupons

Two elderly woman in Malaysia died after they were injured in a stampede Monday during an event to get free food coupons.

The incident took place at an indoor market in Kuala Lumpur when the crowd was trying to get 200 free food coupons for a buffet-style meal to mark the Lunar New Year, which takes place next week.

A security guard said people were "pushing each other" to collect the coupons and then started to scream.

“I tried to save them but it didn’t work," the unidentified security guard told The Star newspaper.

Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Shaharuddin Abdullah said the woman's bodies were discovered on the floor of the market.

The two women who died, Law Ion Nang, 78, and Ah Poh, 85, are believed to have experienced breathing difficulties in the crowd, local media reported.

Authorities are now investigating the incident to determine if there was any negligence by the organizers of the event.