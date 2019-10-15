Turkish-backed forces come ‘very close’ to US troops in Syria, official says

Turkish-backed forces came “very close” to U.S. troops in Syria just west of a coalition base in the northern Syrian town of Ain Issa Tuesday — so close that American jets and attack helicopters were called in to disrupt the approaching forces, a U.S official tells Fox News.

The Turkish-backed fighters “violated a standing agreement with the U.S. not to get close enough to threaten U.S. troops,” the official said.

Air Force F-15 fighters and Army Apache attack helicopters arrived on the scene. The Apache hovered between the U.S. troops and the approaching forces, just feet off the ground.

The U.S. military lodged a formal complaint with the Turkish military after the incident through diplomatic channels. The American Special Operations forces were partnered with Syrian Kurdish allies during the encounter, which took place a few hours ago, the official added.

The Turkish military considers the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, the main U.S. ally against ISIS, as terrorists linked to a decades-old insurgency in Turkey, which has killed tens of thousands of people since the mid-80s.

The United Nations has said that as many as 160,000 people, including 70,000 children, have been displaced since the fighting in northeast Syria escalated nearly a week ago.