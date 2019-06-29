Trump's surprise DMZ invite to Kim Jong Un 'very interesting,' North Korea official says

The North Korean government reportedly found President Trump’s surprise Twitter invitation to meet with Kim Jong Un at the DMZ this weekend “very interesting.”

“We see it as a very interesting suggestion, but we have not received an official proposal,” Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said through North Korean state television Saturday, according to Reuters.

TRUMP OFFERS TO MEET KIM JONG UN AT NORTH KOREAN BORDER

Trump will leave the G-20 summit in Japan on Saturday to meet with President Moon Jae-in in South Korea.

On Friday, the president tweeted, “After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon). While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!”

Choe seemed intrigued by the possibility of a third Trump-Kim meeting, after previous sitdowns in Singapore last June and in Hanoi, Vietnam, in February.

“I am of the view that if the DPRK-U.S. summit meetings take place on the division line, as is intended by President Trump, it would serve as another meaningful occasion in further deepening the personal relations between the two leaders and advancing the bilateral relations," Choe said, according to Reuters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since the Hanoi summit between the two leaders broke down earlier this year, Trump and Kim have exchanged personal letters that Trump has called “beautiful" and Kim has called "excellent."