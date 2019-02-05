Trump's State of the Union address to lay out foreign policy wins

As President Trump makes his second State of the Union address on Tuesday, his notion to diminish the nation's role as global cop continues to reverberate worldwide.

In a 2018 survey by the Pew Research Center, opinions of the U.S. can be seen as varying greatly around the world, with enthusiastic ratings among people in Israel (83 percent), South Korea (80 percent) and Japan (67 percent), and much less enthusiasm in Mexico (32 percent) Germany (30 percent) and Russia (26 percent).

The global opinions appear to correspond with Trump’s foreign policy aims, and the wins he promised in his 2016 campaign.

For instance, last May Trump fulfilled a key campaign promise by opening the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem and recognizing that city as the “true capital” of Israel. (The embassy had been in Tel Aviv.)

The international community largely does not recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital; it continues to be claimed by both Israel and the Palestinians.

On another front, Trump said he would talk to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un regarding his nuclear arsenal during the campaign — and the pair did indeed meet in June 2018, though several private analysts have published reports detailing continuing North Korean development of nuclear and missile technology since that Singapore face-to-face.

With the official White House theme for Tuesday's address being "Choosing Greatness,” there is also speculation that Trump’s hints of a big announcement during the State of the Union mean there will be some reference to plans to pull troops out of Syria.

The president is also expected to discuss his interest in ending U.S. engagement in foreign wars — and he may discuss the political turmoil in Venezuela and trade negotiations with China.

Trump is expected to speak to foreign ministers at a State Department-hosted conference on Wednesday, at which it's anticipated that he'll expand on his State of the Union themes, officials said.

