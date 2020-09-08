Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize after Israel, UAE agreement

A Norwegian lawmaker has nominated President Trump for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for his role in brokering a historic peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates last month.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a lawmaker with the populist Progress Party, told the "Fox News Rundown" podcast Wednesday that Trump "should be awarded" for the groundbreaking agreement, which normalizes relations between the two countries following what Gjedde characterized as "hostile conditions for as long as you can remember."

Gjedde likened the agreement -- known as the Abraham Accord -- to the 1978 Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt and the Oslo Accords of the 1990s between Israel and the PLO. In both instances, the parties to those agreements received the Nobel Peace Prize -- with Anwar Sadat and Menachem Begin receiving the honors in 1978 and Yasser Arafat, Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Rabin collecting the prize in 1994.

"That is a very, very important region in the world," Gjedde said. "And all efforts that lead to peace in that region should be awarded with the Nobel Peace Prize and also for Donald J. Trump."

Gjedde previously nominated Trump for the Peace Prize in 2018 after the Singapore summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which the Norwegian maintains was an "honorable" achievement.

Nominations for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize must be sent to the Norwegian Nobel Committee before Jan. 31. Names of the nominees and other information about the nominations are not made public for another 50 years.

A total of 21 Americans have received the Nobel Peace Prize. The most recent recipient from the U.S. was President Barack Obama in 2009, a decision that Gjedde said "surprised" him.

"I think the Peace Prize was given to Obama because the Nobel Peace Committee leader was very flattered and also very impressed by Obama's speeches and how he behaved during his first month in office as a president," Gjedde said.

"Also, he was the first Black president. This was also an achievement in itself. I think that's what the Nobel Peace Prize committee considered. But I think that is not what the Peace Prize committee should consider," added Gjedde who said the committee should focus on "achievements, not any other criteria."

