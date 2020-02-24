Trump arrives in India to speak at large rally, first visit as president

President Trump arrived in India on Monday to conduct his "Namaste, Trump" rally in Ahmadabad, a sequel to the "Howdy, Modi" Trump held with prime minister Narendra Modi in Houston last September.

Trump's motorcade passed along seemingly endless crowds in Ahmedabad with many cheering and waving American flags on the way to the 110,000 capacity Sardar Patel Stadium where the rally is expected to be conducted.

Large billboards were spread throughout the route showing Trump alongside Modi and his wife Melania.

TRUMP HEADS TO INDIA, WHERE MASSIVE RALLY AND TAJ MAHAL VISIT AWAIT: WHAT TO KNOW

Near the entrance to the stadium, camels on either side of the road were seen greeting him, which the announcers described as a "camelcade." The largest cricket stadium in the world appeared to be full, with banners displaying Trump's name throughout.

Before Modi and Trump came out on stage, the song "Macho Man" by the Village People was heard playing in the stadium.

When the music stopped, they arrived on stage, and both leaders held the arms of each other into the air.

Shortly after each country's national anthem played, Modi began speaking to the crowd about shared values and ideas as Trump sat in his chair beside Melania. All three were located in a large bulletproof container that took up most of the stage.

When Modi handed the podium to Trump, the president thanked those in attendance for the welcome he received, adding that he and Melania would remember the hospitality given.

"America will always be faithful and loyal friends to the India people," Trump said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During the rally, Trump is expected to take advantage of the chance to speak before a large, adoring crowd in another country. He's also expected to visit the iconic Taj Mahal.