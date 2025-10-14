Trump admin pulls visas for 50 Mexican officials in effort to crush drug cartels: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Trump administration has revoked the visas of at least 50 politicians and government officials in Mexico as part of its crackdown against drug cartels and their suspected political allies, according to Reuters.

The politicians and officials are members of the country's ruling Morena Party, headed by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, along with dozens from other parties, two Mexican officials told the outlet.

Their names haven’t been publicly confirmed, but at least four officials have acknowledged losing visas — including Baja California Gov. Marina del Pilar Ávila, who has denied any links to organized crime.

A State Department official did not confirm the report but said that visas can be revoked for a variety of reasons that violate U.S. law and other activities that run contrary to America’s national interest. The official emphasized that visas are a privilege, not a right.

The official told Fox News Digital that the Trump administration has had a good working relationship with the Sheinbaum government and looks forward to continuing to advance its bilateral relationship in support of the "America First" foreign policy agenda.

The Trump administration has taken a zero-tolerance approach to drug trafficking — a key presidential campaign promise — and several suspected drug boats on their way to the U.S. have been struck by the U.S. military, many of which were alleged to have come from Venezuela.

Last month, the Trump administration revoked the U.S. visa of Colombian President Gustavo Petro over what officials called "reckless and incendiary actions" in New York City after he took part in a demonstration against Israel and its prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Petro also called for a criminal investigation against President Donald Trump and other administration officials over deadly strikes on boats in the Caribbean that the White House said were carrying drugs.

The administration has also revoked visas for more than 20 judges in Brazil and 14 political and business figures in Costa Rica, including former president and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Oscar Arias.

"The Trump administration is finding new ways to exert more pressure on Mexico," said Tony Wayne, U.S. ambassador to Mexico from 2011 to 2015.

The revocations form part of Trump’s security strategy and a new front in his "drug war" — one that targets political networks, as well as traffickers.

The White House issued a memo sent to lawmakers on Sept. 30, alerting them that the U.S. is now engaged in a "non-international armed conflict" with drug smugglers after several strikes against alleged drug vessels from Venezuela since September in the Caribbean.

In February, Trump designated drug cartel groups like Tren de Aragua, the Sinaloa cartel and others as foreign terrorist organizations.

Fox News Digital also reached out to Mexico’s foreign ministry, the office of the president, the Morena Party and Baja California Gov. Marina del Pilar Ávila’s office for comment.

Fox News’ Diana Stancy and Reuters contributed to this report.