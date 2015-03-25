Trial to begin in case of 2 men accused of killing UK soldier in suspected terror attack

Prosecutors are expected to outline their case against two men accused in the vicious slaying of a British soldier in a suspected extremist attack.

The trial of 28-year-old Michael Adebolajo and 22-year-old Michael Adebowale is scheduled to get underway Friday.

Lee Rigby, a member of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, was struck by a car and stabbed near his barracks in southeast London's Woolwich district.

The two men are also accused of attempting to murder a police officer on the same day, and conspiracy to murder a police officer on or before May 22 — the day Rigby was attacked.

Adebolajo was seen on video taken at the site saying the attack was revenge for Western governments' actions in Muslim lands.