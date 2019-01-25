Tourist plane and helicopter crash above glacier in Italian Alps, killing at least four

A tourist plane and a helicopter have crashed above the Rutor glacier in northwestern Italy, killing at least four and injuring two.

The accident happened in the Acosta Valley. It is unclear if the passengers who died were on the plane, the helicopter, or both.

Two helicopters carrying medical personnel and technicians have been dispatched to the site.

La Stampa, the Italian newspaper, said it remains unclear how many passengers in total were traveling on the plane and the helicopter.

This is a developing story.