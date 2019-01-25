Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Europe
Published
Last Update 27 mins ago

Tourist plane and helicopter crash above glacier in Italian Alps, killing at least four

Elizabeth Llorente
By Elizabeth Llorente | Fox News
Rutor glacier. Alpi Graie. alps. Valle d'Aosta valley. Italy. Europe. 

Rutor glacier. Alpi Graie. alps. Valle d'Aosta valley. Italy. Europe.  (Roberto Carnevali/REDA)

A tourist plane and a helicopter have crashed above the Rutor glacier in northwestern Italy, killing at least four and injuring two.

The accident happened in the Acosta Valley. It is unclear if the passengers who died were on the plane, the helicopter, or both.

MILITARY VEHICLES CRASH IN NEW MEXICO

Two helicopters carrying medical personnel and technicians have been dispatched to the site.

La Stampa, the Italian newspaper, said it remains unclear how many passengers in total were traveling on the plane and the helicopter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Elizabeth Llorente is Senior Reporter for FoxNews.com, and can be reached at Elizabeth.Llorente@Foxnews.com. Follow her on Twitter @Liz_Llorente.  