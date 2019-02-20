Toronto man recreates da Vinci’s ‘Mona Lisa’ on backyard ice rink

A Canadian man channeled his inner Leonardo da Vinci – and made shoveling up snow fun – to recreate his most famous work on his backyard ice rink.

Robert Greenfield of Toronto shot a time-lapse video as he went out to his small rink and created his version of the 'Mona Lisa'.

“This is not exactly a masterpiece, but I present the Snowna Lisa!” he wrote on Facebook. “Oh you think that’s bad? Wait till I tell you it should be hanging in the Igloovre.”

WINTER STORM BRINGING 'WIDESPREAD HAZARDOUS WEATHER' STRETCHING FROM MIDWEST TO NORTHEAST

The video, which he posted last week, quickly went viral.

Greenfield told Global Toronto that he just wanted to have some fun with the winter chore.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I just thought it would be fun to treat the rink like a big Etch-a-Sketch and carve things in there,” he said. “I’ve done about a dozen. I’ve done the American flag, I’ve done the Canadian flag. I’ve done Snoopy.”