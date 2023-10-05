Tokyo district mayor bans Halloween, fearing 'fatal accident' from overpacked street celebrations

A district mayor in Japan's biggest city is banning annual Halloween celebrations in the area.

Shibuya city Mayor Ken Hasebe held a news conference Thursday, when he discouraged Halloween party-goers from coming to the ward, which is famous for its annual celebrations.

"This year, we are making it clear to the world that Shibuya is not a venue for Halloween events," Hasebe said. "Please, do not come to the Shibuya station area for Halloween."

Hasebe said the decision was made to prevent possible crowd-crushing disasters caused by over-packed streets.

"We have a strong sense of crisis that we may not be able to ensure the safety and security of residents and visitors," he said.

The mayor specifically referenced a tragedy that occurred in the Itaewon district of Seoul, South Korea, last year, when over 150 people were killed in a massive crowd crush disaster.

"A fatal accident like Itaewon can happen here any time," he said.

Shibuya — known for its massive, highly-trafficked crossing area near its station — has been the site of annual Halloween bloc parties in recent years.

Past celebrations have brought thousands of Japanese and foreign partiers, clogging streets with elbow-to-elbow pedestrian traffic and widespread alcohol consumption.

Halloween has seen a surge of interest in Japanese society in recent years, inspiring civil and corporate events themed around the foreign holiday.