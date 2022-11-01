South Korea Halloween stampede: Heartbreaking images show victims' belongings filling 'lost and found'

The belongings of the victims in the Halloween stampeded in South Korea that killed over 150 people over the weekend are piling up after a temporary morgue was set up, reports said Tuesday.

Personal items like shoes, jackets, Halloween masks and backpacks have been collected for people to come and retrieve.

Over 800 items have been recovered and placed at the Wonhyoro Sports Center in the Itaewon district of Seoul.

According to a Reuters report, the center was quiet Tuesday, just three days after the tragic event that lead to hundreds of deaths and more than 350 filed missing persons reports.

A deadly stampede ensued after a crowed of people were pushed into a narrow alleyway during Halloween festivities Saturday and crushed those caught in the middle of the group.

Seoul officials said Sunday that 26 of the deceased were from 14 different nations, including the U.S., France, Thailand and Japan. At least 97 women and 56 men have been confirmed dead.

At least another 133 people were also reported to have been injured in the night’s events.

The sports center was initially used to house the bodies carried from the alleyway.

The center has since been filled with 256 pairs of shoes, 258 pieces of clothing, 124 bags, 156 electronic items and other personal belongings like Halloween costumes and animal keychains, according to Reuters.

Mobile phones and identification cards have been stored separately by the police.

A week-long period of mourning has been instated for the 156 victims killed and authorities are still looking into how the tragic events unfolded.

Mourners continue to lay flowers at the scene.