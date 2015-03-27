Tibet Group Video Allegedly Shows Nun Burning

BEIJING -- A Tibetan rights group has released graphic video of what it says is a Buddhist nun setting herself on fire in one of several apparent protests against Chinese rule.

Footage obtained by Students for a Free Tibet purports to show 35-year-old Palden Choetso.

Her death on Nov. 3 in predominantly Tibetan Ganzi prefecture in Sichuan province has previously been reported.

The video shows a woman in nun's robes standing on a street corner engulfed in flame.

It also shows about 10,000 mourners gathering at a monastery for a candlelight vigil to pay their respects to the nun while about 1,000 monks and nuns hold prayers inside.

At least 11 monks, nuns, and former monks have self-immolated this year in what are seen as acts of desperation.