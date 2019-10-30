Expand / Collapse search
Thailand
Thai King continues palace purge, expels bedroom guards for 'extremely evil misconduct' and 'adultery'  

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
After a number of high-profile firings, including the dismissal of his official consort last week, Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn is continuing to purge the Royal Palace, this time firing four more members of the court for “extremely evil misconduct” and “adultery.”

The Royal Gazette issued two official decrees Tuesday announcing that two civil servants and two commissioned officers were removed from their respective services and stripped of their military rankings because of “inappropriate” and “lax” behavior, a translation of the statements read.

The two civil servants reportedly worked as bedroom guards and were accused of “extremely evil misconduct” and “adultery,” according to Royal Central. The others were accused of “behaving unbecomingly of their ranks and titles.”

This undated photo posted Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 on the Thailand Royal Office website shows King Maha Vajiralongkorn with Major General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, the former royal noble consort. (Thailand Royal Office via AP)

Tuesday’s firings were the latest in a series of oustings by Rama X, who appears to be cleaning house.

Earlier this month, six palace officials, including a senior police official and two royal guards, were let go for “extremely evil” misconduct.

Prior to that, the King relieved Major-General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, 34, of her title as the official Royal Noble Consort, just months after the rare appointment was made. She was accused of breaching the royal code of conduct in her “ambitious” efforts to be named queen.

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida attend the annual Royal Ploughing Ceremony in central Bangkok, Thailand, May 9, 2019. 

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida attend the annual Royal Ploughing Ceremony in central Bangkok, Thailand, May 9, 2019.  (Reuters)

“Royal Noble Consort Sineenat is ungrateful and behaves in ways unbecoming of her title,” a statement from the Royal Palace read. “She is also not content with the title bestowed upon her, doing everything to rise to the level of the queen.”

Rama X was officially named king this year following the 70-year rule of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

