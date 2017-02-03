Expand / Collapse search
Tests to determine if Brazil's ex- first lady legally dead

By | Associated Press
SAO PAULO – Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva says his wife is being submitted to the tests needed to declare her brain dead.

Silva and doctors say that Marisa Leticia Lula da Silva no longer has brain function and they said Thursday they were preparing to donate her organs. She's been hospitalized in Sao Paulo since Jan. 24 after suffering a stroke.

The former president says on Facebook that tests are expected to end Friday evening, after which the organ donation procedure will begin.