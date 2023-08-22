Terrifying video shows suspected Mexican drug cartel bombing rural community with drones, aid group says

A Mexican drug cartel is being accused of dropping as many as 33 bombs on the rural community of El Caracol this month.

Video out of the small town shows residents looking up into the sky as an explosion can be heard. The drone attacks began Aug. 10, with 30 homemade bombs being dropped, and three more dropped the following day, according to the Minerva Bello Center for Victims of Violence.

"We urge authorities at every level to urgently take the necessary actions to stop the aggression against the residents of El Caracol," the group said in a statement.

The center further claims that residents say they first began seeing drone activity over the town in May of last year. Residents told the center that they had suffered 17 bombs that month, causing roughly half of the community to flee to a nearby town.

The town is reportedly caught in the crossfire between two rival organizations, the La Familia Michoacana drug cartel and the Los Tlacos regional gang.

News of the attacks comes just days after the release of another video showing the brutal slaying of five men at the hands of another drug cartel.

According to reports, the young men – all students and friends whose ages ranged between 19 and 22 – sought employment as private security, met a contact in town and were not seen again until the video surfaced.

It is now believed that they were deceived into a recruitment program for Jalisco Nueva Generación and were killed when they refused the job.

The men were later identified by their relatives as Roberto Olmeda, Diego Lara, Uriel Galvan, Jaime Martinez and Dante Cedillo, El Pais reported.

