Mexico

Terrifying video shows suspected Mexican drug cartel bombing rural community with drones, aid group says

The La Familia Michoacana cartel has reportedly dropped more than 40 bombs on the town

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
A Mexican drug cartel is accused of using drones to bomb a rural town this week

A Mexican drug cartel is being accused of dropping as many as 33 bombs on the rural community of El Caracol this month.

Video out of the small town shows residents looking up into the sky as an explosion can be heard. The drone attacks began Aug. 10, with 30 homemade bombs being dropped, and three more dropped the following day, according to the Minerva Bello Center for Victims of Violence.

"We urge authorities at every level to urgently take the necessary actions to stop the aggression against the residents of El Caracol," the group said in a statement.

The center further claims that residents say they first began seeing drone activity over the town in May of last year. Residents told the center that they had suffered 17 bombs that month, causing roughly half of the community to flee to a nearby town.

American Cartel Texas

A Mexican drug cartel is being accused of dropping as many as 33 bombs on the rural community of El Caracol this month. (Reuters/Daniel Becerril)

The town is reportedly caught in the crossfire between two rival organizations, the La Familia Michoacana drug cartel and the Los Tlacos regional gang.

News of the attacks comes just days after the release of another video showing the brutal slaying of five men at the hands of another drug cartel.

According to reports, the young men – all students and friends whose ages ranged between 19 and 22 – sought employment as private security, met a contact in town and were not seen again until the video surfaced.

Aerial view of the place where male human remains were found in Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco state, Mexico, on Aug. 17, 2023. Mexican authorities said they had discovered human remains during a search for five young men whose disappearance and apparent brutal murder prompted shock and anger. (Ulises Ruiz/AFP via Getty Images/Facebook)

It is now believed that they were deceived into a recruitment program for Jalisco Nueva Generación and were killed when they refused the job.

Fiscalía del Estado de Jalisco

Investigators examine the area where the gruesome execution video was believed to have taken place. (Fiscalía del Estado de Jalisco)

The men were later identified by their relatives as Roberto Olmeda, Diego Lara, Uriel Galvan, Jaime Martinez and Dante Cedillo, El Pais reported.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.