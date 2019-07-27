Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published

Teenager jumps in oil-filled well to rescue trapped cat

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 27Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 27

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 27 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Turkish teenager jumped feet-first into a selfless act once he discovered a stray cat trapped in a well filled with fuel oil.

Özgür Ege Şire, 19, jumped into an oil-filled well to rescue a struggling cat in the Unye area of Turkey.

Özgür Ege Şire, 19, jumped into an oil-filled well to rescue a struggling cat in the Unye area of Turkey. (iStock)

Özgür Ege Şire, 19, had been walking through a forested area in the northern Ünye district when he heard strange muffled noises coming out of the well. When he looked down into the darkness he saw the small cat covered in the muck.

While some may have waited for help or even a rope, Şire decided to jump in immediately to save the struggling feline, according to the Daily Sabah.

RESCUED TURTLE MANAGES TO RETURN TO THE GROUP THAT SAVED THE ANIMAL NEARLY 2 DECADES AGO

Şire saved the cat but became covered in the thick oil, forcing him to require some assistance in getting out. People nearby heard the commotion and were able to lift the teenager out and take him to a nearby hospital.

Şire was seen wiping his eyes on a medical stretcher after the ordeal, while covered head to toe in the thick oil.

Both Şire and the cat survived thanks to his quick thinking and he hopes others can have the same love for animals that he does.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I hope we can instill a love for animals in all people," he said.

David Aaro is a Freelance Reporter at Fox News Digital based in New York City.