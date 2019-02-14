Teen who fled UK to join Islamic State wants to come home

A British teenager who ran away from Britain to join Islamic State extremists in Syria four years ago has said she wants to come back to London.

Shamima Begum told The Times newspaper in a story published Thursday that she is nine months pregnant and worried about the health of her unborn child.

The 19-year-old Londoner was found by the newspaper in a refugee camp in Syria. She was one of three schoolgirls from the Bethnal Green neighborhood who went to Syria to join IS in 2015.

She told a Times reporter that she had married a jihadi shortly after arriving in Syria and given birth to two babies who had died from illness and malnutrition.

Begum didn't express remorse for joining the extremists.