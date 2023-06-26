Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oceans
Published

Teen Titanic submarine passenger aimed to set Rubik's cube world record on dive, mom says

OceanGate Titan submersible passenger Suleman Dawood was 'terrified' to go on the deep sea OceanGate trip, his aunt says

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
SUBMARINE TRAGEDY: Timeline of missing Titanic sub Video

SUBMARINE TRAGEDY: Timeline of missing Titanic sub

Timeline of the search for missing Oceangate Titanic submarine

Suleman Dawood, the 19-year-old who died aboard OceanGate's Titan submersible last week, hoped to set the world record for solving a Rubik's Cube in the deep ocean, his mother said Monday.

Dawood and his father, Shahzada, had finished the process of applying to the Guinness World Records and entered the submersible equipped with a camera to record the achievement. Christine Dawood and her daughter remained aboard the Polar Prince mother ship while the submersible descended toward the wreck of the Titanic earlier this month, she told the BBC in an interview.

Christine spoke of the moment the crew of the Prince informed her they had lost communications with the submersible.

"I didn't comprehend at that moment what it meant – and then it just went downhill from there," she said.

HAUNTING PHOTOS SHOW LATE OCEANGATE CEO STOCKTON RUSH TEST DIVING HIS TITAN SUB 

Suleman Dawood and Shahzada Dawood pose for a photo

Suleman Dawood, left, hoped to set the world record for solving a Rubik's Cube while in the deep ocean. His father, Shahzada Dawood, brought a camera to record the moment. (Engro Corporation)

Christine explained that she and her husband had initially planned to visit the Titanic together in an earlier trip, but the COVID-19 pandemic had hampered the plans. Her son then took her place in later plans to visit the wreck.

"Then I stepped back and gave them space to set [Suleman] up, because he really wanted to go," she told BBC.

COAST GUARD CONFIRMS ‘DEBRIS FIELD’ IS OF MISSING TITAN SUB 

Portraits of the five crew members of the missing OceanGate Titan sub

Inset, from left to right; Suleman Dawood, Shahzada Dawood, Stockton Rush; Paul-Henry Nargeolet and Hamish Harding were aboard the OceanGate Titan submersible. (Engro Corp. | Reuters/Shannon Stapleton | @OceanGateExped/Twitter | Felix Kunze/Blue Origin via AP | Ocean Gate/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Suleman and Shahzada were among the five passengers who perished when OceanGate's submersible suffered a catastrophic implosion roughly 1 hour and 45 minutes into their descent toward the Titanic. The others included U.K. billionaire Hamish Harding, French mariner Paul-Henry Nargeolet, and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

MISSING TITAN SUBMERSIBLE FOUND: SEE THE KEY VESSELS THAT AIDED THE DESPERATE SEARCH

Azmeh Dawood, the sister of Shahzada and aunt to Suleman, says the 19-year-old was "terrified" to go on the Titanic trip. She told NBC News that Suleman had told a relative that he "wasn’t very up for it," but decided to go on the trip because it fell on Father's Day weekend.

OceanGate tourist submersible

An undated photo shows tourist submersible belongs to OceanGate descents at a sea. Search and rescue operations continue by US Coast Guard in Boston after a tourist submarine bound for the Titanic's wreckage site went missing off the southeastern coast of Canada. (Ocean Gate / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The U.S. Coast Guard embarked on a days-long search for the lost submersible last week. It was believed that the occupants may still have been alive and surviving on the 96-hours worth of oxygen aboard the craft.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Three days of searching ultimately uncovered a debris field "consistent with the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber" near the wreck of the Titanic.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.