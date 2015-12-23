Teen hockey game canceled after Zamboni driver destroys rink

A Zamboni driver is now in the penalty box for his on-ice antics.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrested a man in his 30s and charged him with impaired driving, resisting arrest and refusing a breathalyzer after he wrecked an ice rink in Manitoba on Saturday, CBC reports.

The incident happened during the second intermission of a game in Ste. Anne.

"On his first lap he struck the gate where the Zamboni drives onto the ice, and broke the boards and also broke pieces off the actual Zamboni," Martin Kintscher, manager of the Seine River Snipers bantam team, told CBC. "One piece got stuck under the Zamboni, which left a ridge on the ice with every lap."

Authorities arrived and arrested the man, who was not identified. But the Zamboni driver insisted that the rink was in great condition.

Kintscher said officials canceled the game and they told the 13 to 14-year-old boys on the team that the driver “had issues” and “maybe he is impaired.”

