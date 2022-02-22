Expand / Collapse search
Canada
Published

Canadian truckers protest organizer denied bail, judge cites 'safety of the public'

'Your detention is necessary for the protection and safety of the public,' the judge said

By Emma Colton | Fox News
A Canadian judge denied bail for a key organizer of the trucking Freedom Convoy, citing that her detention was "necessary for the protection and safety of the public."

"I cannot be reassured that if I release you into the community that you will not reoffend," Ontario Court Justice Julie Bourgeois said Tuesday morning when denying organizer Tamara Lich bail, according to CTV News. 

"Your detention is necessary for the protection and safety of the public," Bourgeois said. 

FREEDOM CONVOY PROTESTERS DESCRIBE INTERACTIONS WITH POLICE: 'IT GOT REALLY BAD'

Lich was arrested last Thursday in Ottawa and was charged with counseling to commit mischief, CTV News reported. She said at a bail hearing on Saturday that she would give up on advocating for the movement and return to Alberta, the outlet reported. 

Lich started the GoFundMe account that raised millions for those participating in the convoy protest, but the account was soon halted and funds were raised on a separate platform. 

Lich said in a tearful clip shared to social media last Wednesday that she was anticipating the arrest, and thanked those who stood alongside her.

FREEDOM CONVOY LEADER TAMARA LICH ARRESTED BY CANADIAN POLICE

"There's a pretty good chance - well I think it's inevitable at this point - but, uh, I'll probably be going somewhere tomorrow where I'll be getting three square meals a day. And that's OK," Lich said in the video.

    Protester arrested in Windsor, Canada, on Sunday morning

    Police line up in preparation to enforce an injunction against a demonstration which has blocked traffic across the Ambassador Bridge by protesters against COVID-19 restrictions, in Windsor, Ont., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.

    Protesters sing the Canadian national anthem prior to police action to enforce an injunction against a demonstration which has blocked traffic across the Ambassador Bridge by protesters against COVID-19 restrictions, in Windsor, Ont., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.

    Trucks and supporters travel down Bloor Street during a demonstration in support of a trucker convoy in Ottawa protesting COVID-19 restrictions, in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

Bourgeois also ordered on Tuesday that Lich have no contact with fellow protest organizer Patrick King, who has been arrested, and other convoy organizers such as Benjamin Dichter, Christopher Barber and Daniel Bulford.

Fox News’ Kyle Morris contributed to this report.