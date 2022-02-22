Canadian truckers protest organizer denied bail, judge cites 'safety of the public'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Canadian judge denied bail for a key organizer of the trucking Freedom Convoy, citing that her detention was "necessary for the protection and safety of the public."

"I cannot be reassured that if I release you into the community that you will not reoffend," Ontario Court Justice Julie Bourgeois said Tuesday morning when denying organizer Tamara Lich bail, according to CTV News.

"Your detention is necessary for the protection and safety of the public," Bourgeois said.

Lich was arrested last Thursday in Ottawa and was charged with counseling to commit mischief, CTV News reported. She said at a bail hearing on Saturday that she would give up on advocating for the movement and return to Alberta, the outlet reported.

Lich started the GoFundMe account that raised millions for those participating in the convoy protest , but the account was soon halted and funds were raised on a separate platform.

Lich said in a tearful clip shared to social media last Wednesday that she was anticipating the arrest , and thanked those who stood alongside her.

"There's a pretty good chance - well I think it's inevitable at this point - but, uh, I'll probably be going somewhere tomorrow where I'll be getting three square meals a day. And that's OK," Lich said in the video.

Bourgeois also ordered on Tuesday that Lich have no contact with fellow protest organizer Patrick King, who has been arrested, and other convoy organizers such as Benjamin Dichter, Christopher Barber and Daniel Bulford.

