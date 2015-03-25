Syrian rebels move to cut regime supply lines in the north

Activists say an al-Qaida-linked group has warned civilians not to use a road linking central Syria with the northern province of Aleppo, declaring it a military zone.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the Aleppo Media Center said Tuesday that Jabhat al-Nusra, or the Nusra Front, is threatening to target any vehicle using the road starting Wednesday. A copy of the warning was posted online.

Activists have reported heavy fighting near the road, which links the central province of Hama with the embattled city of Aleppo.

The regime uses the route to ferry supplies to its forces in the north because the rebels already have severed the main north-south highway that connects Damascus with Aleppo.